HBL-PSL-VI: South African players set to arrive in UAE

LAHORE: The UAE authorities granted landing permission to South African players and the broadcast crews arriving from South Africa and India for participation in the HBL Pakistan Super League 6. As such, their arrival in the UAE is expected in the next 24 hours.

The players, support staff and officials who could not board the chartered flight to Abu Dhabi from Karachi and Lahore today due to visa delay, are also expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi in the next 24 hours in another chartered flight.

