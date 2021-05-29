ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
THE RUPEE: Up against USD

BR Research 29 May 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR went up against USD in both interbank and open markets by a small margin. It also went up against Euro, AED and SR in open market. In global currency markets, dollar gained strength as investors braced for US inflation figures and subsequent Fed policy announcement.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 154.40 and 154.50 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas as well for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 154.30 and 154.80 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 186.50 and 188 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 41.75 and 42 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling as well closing at 40.75 and 41 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 154.30
Open Offer     Rs 154.80
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 154.40
Offer Rate     Rs 154.50
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it slightly decreased its worth on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the open currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback firmly closed at its opening trend for buying at Rs 154.60 whereas it gained 10 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 155.90 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 155.80.

Moreover, the rupee failed to sustain as it depreciated its day earlier recoveries against the pound sterling. The pound's buying and selling rates rose from Thursday's closing of Rs 217.20 and Rs 218.80 to Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar remained firm against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs156(buying) and Rs 156.10(selling) against same last rate.

It closed at Rs156(buying) and Rs 156.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

