ANL 31.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
AVN 93.06 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.03%)
BOP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DGKC 123.55 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.12%)
EPCL 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
HASCOL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
HUMNL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.91%)
JSCL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.09%)
KAPCO 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 45.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
PAEL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.18%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.09%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PTC 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TRG 172.80 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.01%)
UNITY 45.26 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.29%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (28.38%)
BR100 5,065 Increased By ▲ 51.24 (1.02%)
BR30 26,339 Increased By ▲ 330.34 (1.27%)
KSE100 46,665 Increased By ▲ 364.17 (0.79%)
KSE30 19,064 Increased By ▲ 165.44 (0.88%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

  • Information minister takes notice, orders police to investigate
BR Web Desk 26 May 2021

A journalist, Asad Ali Toor who produces a show on Aaj News, was assaulted by ‘unidentified attackers’ on Tuesday outside his residence in Sector F-10 in Islamabad.

The injured journalist was shifted to a local hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

In a video message shared on Toor’s social media account following the incident, the journalist said that the attackers had asked him about the source of his income and told him to refrain from talking about ‘state institutions’.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has taken notice of the case and ordered the Islamabad police to investigate the matter.

Toor was also accused in an FIR last year, according to which he had allegedly indulged in propaganda against Pakistan on social media.

However, the Lahore High Court absolved him of the charges after the FIA police told the court that no evidence was found to support the accusations.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has condemned the attack and asked the government to ensure security for journalists.

"HRCP strongly condemns the brutal assault on journalist Asad Toor by three unknown men who barged into his residence. We see it as yet another attack on freedom of expression and a free press. HRCP demands that the authorities apprehend and charge the assailants immediately," Pakistan's Human Rights Commission said in a tweet.

The attack has again raised concerns about the worsening state of media freedom in Pakistan – one of the most dangerous countries for reporters globally. A few weeks ago, another prominent journalist was shot outside his home in Islamabad.

According to the Press Freedom Index’s 2020 report, Pakistan ranked 145 out of 180 countries for media openness.

Lahore High Court Pakistani journalists Asad Toor Press Freedom Index’s

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters