Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

A journalist, Asad Ali Toor who produces a show on Aaj News, was assaulted by ‘unidentified attackers’ on Tuesday outside his residence in Sector F-10 in Islamabad.

The injured journalist was shifted to a local hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

In a video message shared on Toor’s social media account following the incident, the journalist said that the attackers had asked him about the source of his income and told him to refrain from talking about ‘state institutions’.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has taken notice of the case and ordered the Islamabad police to investigate the matter.

Toor was also accused in an FIR last year, according to which he had allegedly indulged in propaganda against Pakistan on social media.

However, the Lahore High Court absolved him of the charges after the FIA police told the court that no evidence was found to support the accusations.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has condemned the attack and asked the government to ensure security for journalists.

"HRCP strongly condemns the brutal assault on journalist Asad Toor by three unknown men who barged into his residence. We see it as yet another attack on freedom of expression and a free press. HRCP demands that the authorities apprehend and charge the assailants immediately," Pakistan's Human Rights Commission said in a tweet.

The attack has again raised concerns about the worsening state of media freedom in Pakistan – one of the most dangerous countries for reporters globally. A few weeks ago, another prominent journalist was shot outside his home in Islamabad.

According to the Press Freedom Index’s 2020 report, Pakistan ranked 145 out of 180 countries for media openness.