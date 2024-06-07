AIRLINK 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.94%)
Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2024 11:18am

The Pakistani rupee gained marginally against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:20am, the local unit was hovering around 278.05, a gain of Re0.34, against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 278.39 after a loss of Re0.09.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and longer International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Globally, the US dollar hovered close to an eight-week low on Friday, ahead of a crucial US jobs report that should provide clues on the timing of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The euro held on to overnight gains after the European Central Bank reduced rates in a well-telegraphed move, but offered few hints about future easing as lingering inflation clouds the outlook.

The US dollar index, which tracks the currency against the euro and five other major rivals, was little changed at 104.13 early in the Asian day, not far from this week’s low of 103.99, the first time it had broken below 104 since April 9.

For the week, the index was on track for a 0.5% slide following a run of weaker macro data that put two quarter-point Fed rate cuts back on the table for this year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked higher on Friday, as reassurances from OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia indicating readiness to pause or reverse output agreements, but markets were headed for their third straight weekly losses.

Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to $79.89 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4 cents to $75.59 as at 0318 GMT.

Prices rallied on Thursday when Saudi Arabia and Russia tried to reassure markets on supply agreements.

This is an intra-day update

