KSE-100 recovers some ground after fall of over 2,000 points over rumours of ‘anti-growth’ budget measures

  • Benchmark index had earlier plunged below 72,000-point level with across-the-board selling
Published June 7, 2024 Updated June 7, 2024 11:15am

The benchmark KSE-100 Index suffered its biggest fall in months, plunging below the 72,000 level with a decrease of over 2,000 points in the early minutes of trading on Friday as investors offloaded shares over rumours of high taxes being imposed on the capital markets in the upcoming budget.

The index had already been under pressure this week, losing ground in every session, but Friday’s selling spree was an outright ‘dump approach’ that was triggered by rumours of higher taxes and anti-growth proposals in the upcoming budget that is set to be announced on June 12.

The market recovered slightly with the index clawing back over 72,000, but was still down over 1,100 points.

Experts said concerns regarding proposals in the upcoming budget 2024-2025 was driving the selling spree.

“A proposed increase in the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) and dividend tax in the upcoming budget is driving this trend,” said Sana Tawfik, head of research at Arif Habib Limited.

“There are also talks of imposition of GST or increasing PDL on petroleum products,” she added.

The analyst, however, was of the opinion that the expected decline in the key policy rate in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would turn fortunes around.

“We expect policy rate to decline by 200bps.

“A global reversal of policy rate has been initiated, with the ECB and Bank of Canada announcing rate cut. This will support the SBP decision.”

Across-the-board selling pressure was witnessed among key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refinery.

While index-heavy stocks including HBL, MEBL, PPL, OGDC, PSO, SNGPL, and SSGC traded in the red.

Tariq Iqbal Jun 07, 2024 10:42am
"Satta Baz" are crushing small investors which will result in reduction in small investors in numbers.
Mustafa Jun 07, 2024 11:41am
The problem is government doesn't want to text common people for the sake of vote. And the rumors say they want to increase the CGT on traders in stock market. We should tax everyone.
