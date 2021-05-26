ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
China’s blue-chips see best day in 11 months

Reuters 26 May 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares saw a strong rally on Tuesday, with the blue-chip index posting its best day in nearly 11 months, as fears around inflation at home and abroad faded, and a stronger yuan helped boost foreign inflows into the A-share market.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 3.2% higher at 5,318.48, marking its highest level since March 8 and the best session since July 6, 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index added 2.4% to 3,581.34.

Leading the gains, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 financials index advanced 4.5% and 3.9%, respectively.

“The market rally has been mainly driven by financials. It’s a rebound for insurance and securities firms after their losses this year,” said Niu Chunbao, chairman at Wanji Asset, a Shanghai-based private securities fund.

Yuan strength helped increase the appeal of Chinese equities.

China’s yuan jumped to a near three-year high against a weaker dollar, although investors are now gauging the central bank’s tolerance for a firmer currency before chasing new highs.

Investors purchased 24.8 billion yuan ($3.87 billion) net worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking the mainland and Hong Kong, bringing the daily northbound inflows to a new record, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts and traders also attributed the rally to easing inflation worries and a stronger yuan.

The gains in commodities prices have been basically contained, decreasing the worries over inflation and its transmission, said Yan Jinkui, an analyst with Caida Securities.

Beijing has vowed to maintain stability in the country’s commodities markets after prices rallied earlier this year.

