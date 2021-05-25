ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
US to review 16 offshore wind project plans by 2025

Reuters 25 May 2021

WASHINGTON: The US plans to advance new offshore wind lease areas and complete the review of at least 16 construction and operations plans by 2025, which could add as much as 19 GW of new electric generation, an Interior Department official said on Tuesday.

Amanda Lefton, director of Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, told the Reuters US Offshore Wind conference that the steps the Biden administration over the last few months will catalyze the US offshore wind industry.

"The action to date that the Biden-Harris administration has taken really demonstrates a sea change for offshore wind, representing a government-wide approach which will catalyze the industry," he said.

BOEM has leased 1.7 million acres of the US outer continental shelf for offshore wind development, she said, with 17 commercial leases on the Atlantic coast and expects to hold a new lease sale off the coast of New York by the end of this year or the beginning of 2022.

electricity generation offshore wind project Interior Department BOEM

