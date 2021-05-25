ANL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
AVN 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.14%)
EPCL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.39%)
FCCL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
FFL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.04%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.38%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.1%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PPL 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.62%)
PRL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
SNGP 42.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
TRG 169.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.29%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.75%)
BR100 4,998 Increased By ▲ 25.21 (0.51%)
BR30 25,995 Increased By ▲ 192.14 (0.74%)
KSE100 46,258 Increased By ▲ 160.39 (0.35%)
KSE30 18,870 Increased By ▲ 89.87 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Fitch downgrades Dubai's Emirates REIT after sukuk exchange offer

  • Fitch said that should the proposed exchange go through, it will re-rate the company based on its new capital structure.
Reuters 25 May 2021

DUBAI: Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Emirates REIT, a Dubai-listed sharia-compliant real estate investment trust, by several notches after the company proposed to exchange its sukuk, or Islamic bonds, for new instruments.

Fitch on Monday cut its rating to 'C' - the last rating before a borrower defaults on its debt - from 'B+', saying it viewed the proposed debt exchange as a "material reduction in terms for lenders".

Emirates REIT last week offered to exchange its outstanding $400 million unsecured sukuk for new secured ones to bolster its balance sheet, hit by the coronavirus crisis last year.

Some bondholders have hired advisors including Rothschild to oppose the terms of the offer and engage in negotiations with the company to obtain better terms.

The Dubai company, whose profits are derived from real estate assets it manages, is offering to issue new secured bonds due in 2024, two years longer than the bonds' current maturity.

While the existing sukuk's profit rate would be maintained, first year distributions would be delayed under the proposal.

Fitch said that should the proposed exchange go through, it will re-rate the company based on its new capital structure.

It also estimated the company should have sufficient liquidity to meet a June sukuk distribution of $10.2 million in case bondholders vote against the exchange.

Emirates REIT, in response to the Fitch ratings action, said in a statement that it has so far received positive feedback from institutional sukuk holders and that it believes they will vote in support of the offer.

