Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Japanese shares drop

Reuters 18 May 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares reversed course to settle lower on Monday, as worries over the slow pace of the domestic vaccination drive overwhelmed a boost from solid gains in Wall Street shares.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.92% to close at 27,824.83, after rising 0.8% earlier in the session, while the broader Topix edged down 0.24% to 1,878.86.

Disappointment over earnings and forecasts also weighed on some shares. Honda Motor fell 2.68%, as the automaker warned semiconductor shortages and higher raw material costs would curb growth in the current year.

Fujikura dropped 15.4% and was the biggest decliner among Nikkei constituents after the maker of cables and other non-ferrous metal products posted downbeat earnings results. Seven & i Holdings fell 3.1% after US officials raised competitive concerns over the Japanese retailer’s acquisition of 3,900 Speedway gas and convenience stores from Marathon Petroleum Corp.

