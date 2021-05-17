Futures spread declines by 643bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 643bps to 10.74 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volume declined by 65.5 percent to 68.63 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 198.93 million shares.

Average daily trading value on the futures counter declined by 55.1 percent during this week and stood at Rs 6.45 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021