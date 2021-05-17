Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Futures spread declines by 643bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 643bps to 10.74 percent on the last day of outgoing week. Trading ...
Recorder Review 17 May 2021

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 643bps to 10.74 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volume declined by 65.5 percent to 68.63 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 198.93 million shares.

Average daily trading value on the futures counter declined by 55.1 percent during this week and stood at Rs 6.45 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

trading Futures spread Futures spread declines trading value

Futures spread declines by 643bps

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

SBP announces normal office timings

Consortium proposes to develop copper, gold mine

Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco

Govt, KE moving towards new PPA

Inter-provincial, inter-city transport resume: Registration of people age 30 and above begins

Broadsheet Commission, other heads’ expenditures: ECC approves Rs22.7m TSG for Law, Justice Division

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.