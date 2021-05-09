Pakistan stands steadfast in support of Palestine cause: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday strongly condemned the Israeli attack on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and reiterated that Pakistan stood steadfast in support of the Palestine cause.

“(I) Condemn in (the) strongest terms attack on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, first Qibla of Islam, by Israeli occupation forces in the holy month of Ramzan,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He said such brutality was against very spirit of humanity and human rights law.

“Pakistan stands steadfast in support of Palestinian cause,” the foreign minister said. adding the country had also strongly condemned the way the Palestinian people were being evicted from their homes.

Talking to different television channels while being in Saudi Arabia accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan on the three-day visit, he said the people of Palestine must be given their right and the Israeli aggression against them must come to an end immediately.

The foreign minister welcomed the summoning of urgent meeting of Arab League and called it a “timely step”.

He said the Arab League, Organization of Islamic Organization and other countries championing the human rights must take notice of the situation.

“I am happy that Arab League summoned an urgent meeting. The Arab League should unanimously talk on and attract attention of the Western states towards this issue,” he said.

To a question, Qureshi said the unity of Muslim Ummah was inevitable to attract the attention of the Western powers to the issue.

Qureshi said the Muslim states would have to foil the designs of some powers trying to create differences among the Ummah. By this way, the Muslim world could raise their unanimous voice through the platforms of OIC and Human Rights Council.