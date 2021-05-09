ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,915
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
858,026
378524hr
Sindh
291,668
Punjab
317,972
Balochistan
23,324
Islamabad
77,974
KPK
123,842
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan stands steadfast in support of Palestine cause: Qureshi

  • He said such brutality was against very spirit of humanity and human rights law.
APP 09 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday strongly condemned the Israeli attack on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and reiterated that Pakistan stood steadfast in support of the Palestine cause.

“(I) Condemn in (the) strongest terms attack on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, first Qibla of Islam, by Israeli occupation forces in the holy month of Ramzan,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He said such brutality was against very spirit of humanity and human rights law.

“Pakistan stands steadfast in support of Palestinian cause,” the foreign minister said. adding the country had also strongly condemned the way the Palestinian people were being evicted from their homes.

Talking to different television channels while being in Saudi Arabia accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan on the three-day visit, he said the people of Palestine must be given their right and the Israeli aggression against them must come to an end immediately.

The foreign minister welcomed the summoning of urgent meeting of Arab League and called it a “timely step”.

He said the Arab League, Organization of Islamic Organization and other countries championing the human rights must take notice of the situation.

“I am happy that Arab League summoned an urgent meeting. The Arab League should unanimously talk on and attract attention of the Western states towards this issue,” he said.

To a question, Qureshi said the unity of Muslim Ummah was inevitable to attract the attention of the Western powers to the issue.

Qureshi said the Muslim states would have to foil the designs of some powers trying to create differences among the Ummah. By this way, the Muslim world could raise their unanimous voice through the platforms of OIC and Human Rights Council.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Al Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan stands steadfast in support of Palestine cause: Qureshi

KSA acknowledges PM Khan's vision for regional peace, says Saudi FM

PM's Saudi Arabia visit is of key significance in view of regional developments: Qureshi

Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL' show

India's daily COVID-19 deaths near record, calls for nationwide lockdown mount

Republican ex-centrist Stefanik rises on embrace of Trump

NA-249 by-poll: PPP's Mandokhel emerges victorious in recounting of votes

Fire and rehire: Britain's new labour battleground?

Death toll rises to 50 from blasts near Afghan girls school

COVID-19 crisis: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 3,785 new infections in 24 hours

Sadiq Khan wins second term as London's Mayor

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters