General elections: Ordinance on voting thru EVMs promulgated

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated the ‘Elections (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021’ paving the way to hold next general election through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and enabling overseas Pakistanis to exercise their right to vote.

The president issued the ordinance under Article 89 of the Constitution and shall come into force at once.

The Ordinance states that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) shall with technical assistance of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) or any other authority and agency shall enable overseas Pakistanis to exercise their right to vote during general elections in the country of residence.

It further said the commission shall procure EVMs for casting of votes in general elections.

President Dr Alvi has also promulgated an ordinance for the protection of parents, providing security against forced eviction from homes.

The president issued the ordinance 2021 under Article 89 of the Constitution, which makes commission of such acts liable to punishment.

The punishment includes one-year jail term and fine, besides award of both to those found guilty, a press release on Saturday said.

According to the ordinance, parents would have the protection of residing in case their siblings were the owners of houses or they rent them out.

While in cases, where the ownership rights vest with parents, they can ask their children to vacate houses.

In case of written notice, the children would be bound to vacate it accordingly. In failure to vacate the residences on time, they would have to undergo a 30-day jail term with fine or both.

The district deputy commissioners have been given the authority to proceed in accordance with law in case, the vacation notice is not complied with.

Police, under the ordinance, could make arrests without warrants in these cases and

present the arrested ones before the magistrate.

Under the ordinance, both parents and their children have been given the right to appeal.

