Pakistan
Pakistan gets first COVID-19 vaccine doses under COVAX: UNICEF
08 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday received its first batch of 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses under its COVAX quota, UNICEF said in a media release.
"Today Pakistan received its first shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines (SII-AZ AZD1222) from the COVAX Facility," it said.
COVAX, a global programme to provide vaccines mainly for poor countries, has recently been hit by supply problems.
