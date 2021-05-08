ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
World

Israeli forces attack worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque as crisis escalates in Jerusalem

  • Over 170 Palestinians have been injured, after the Israeli security forces stormed the historic Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East Jerusalem, as tensions continue to escalate.
  • Israeli forces attacked the protestors using tear gas, rubber-coated bullets and shock grenades over the past few days, arresting several Palestinian activists and civilians.
BR Web Desk Updated 08 May 2021

Over 170 Palestinians have been injured, after the Israeli security forces stormed the historic Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East Jerusalem, as tensions continue to escalate.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshippers packed into the mosque on the final Friday of Ramadan, with many protesting against the illegal occupation of Palestinian lands by Jewish settlers, especially residents of Sheikh Jarrah.

Israeli forces attacked the protestors using tear gas, rubber-coated bullets and shock grenades over the past few days, arresting several Palestinian activists and civilians.

The United States Department of State has released a statement, articulating that it is "extremely concerned" about the escalating violence in Jerusalem, calling on Israeli and Palestinian officials “to act decisively” to deescalate tensions.

“There is no excuse for violence, but such bloodshed is especially disturbing now, coming as it does on the last days of Ramadan. This includes Friday’s attack on Israeli soldiers and reciprocal ‘price tag’ attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, which we condemn in no uncertain terms.”

The statement added that the United States is also “deeply concerned” about the eviction of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods of Jerusalem.

The United Nations has urged Israel to call off potential forced evictions in the Occupied East Jerusalem, warning that its actions could amount to "war crimes", stating that "We call on Israel to immediately call off all forced evictions".

The statement also emphasised that "East Jerusalem remains part of the occupied Palestinian territory, in which international humanitarian law applies", adding that "The occupying power cannot confiscate private property in occupied territory".

Iran's Supreme Leader called on Muslim nations to keep fighting against Israel, which he said was not a state but a "terrorist garrison", adding that fighting the Israeli regime is a "public duty".

