PSX rally continues: BRIndex100 strengthens

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday witnessed another bullish session on the last day before long Eid holidays on the back of healthy buying, mainly by local investors and institutions.

BRIndex100 gained 30.77 points or 0.64 percent to close at 4,835.65 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,843.83 and intraday low of 4,793.40 points. Volumes stood at 223.693 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 147.12 points or 0.6 percent to close at 24,790.31 points with total daily turnover of 164.364 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 231.06 points or 0.51 percent and crossed 45,000 crucial level to close at 45,174.67 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 245.642 million shares as compared to 259.868 million shares traded on Wednesday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $35,093. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 54 billion to Rs 7.808 trillion. Out of total 358 active scrips, 231 closed in positive and 110 in negative while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 80.899 million shares and gained Rs 0.9 to close at Rs 1.53 while TRG Pak increased by Rs 3.39 to close at Rs 165.75 with 14.803 million shares. Bata Pak and Pak Tobacco were the top gainers increasing by Rs 110.00 and Rs 85.00 respectively to close at Rs 1790.00 and Rs 1390.00 while Gatron Industries and Mari Petroleum were the top losers declining by Rs 27.25 and Rs 16.38 respectively to close at Rs 511.75 and Rs 1503.38.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 49.48 points or 0.57 percent to close at 8,710.16 points with total turnover of 1.470 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 113.45 points or 1.63 percent to close at 7,081.86 points with 8.807 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 46.4 points or 0.52 percent to close at 8,924.45 points with 12.948 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 42.79 points or 0.78 percent to close at 5,504.01 points with 11.394 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 12.85 points or 0.33 percent to close at 3,837.49 points with 8.440 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,892.00 points, up 51.16 points or 1.33 percent with 124.945 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that the stocks closed bullish led by oil, autos and cement scrips on strong oil sales and cement sales data for April 2021 and FM ruling out further tariff hike and new taxes.

He said mid-session pressure remained on rupee instability and 21.6 percent on YoY surge in trade deficit to $23.8 billion for July- April’21.

Higher global crude prices, falling Government bond yields and speculations on likely resolve on circular debt crises upon payment to IPPs played a catalyst role in bullish close, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021