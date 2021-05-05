ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder
May 05, 2021
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer stocks gain

  • The CSE All-Share Index rose 0.49% to 7,145.97. On Tuesday the index fell 1.4%, its worst one-day fall since April 27.
  • Diversified holding company Expolanka Holdings Plc and cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc were the top boosts, gaining 1.6% and 2.9%, respectively.
Reuters 05 May 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in financial and consumer staples.

The CSE All-Share Index rose 0.49% to 7,145.97. On Tuesday the index fell 1.4%, its worst one-day fall since April 27.

Sri Lanka reported 1,914 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, after seeing a record increase on Monday, while overall deaths have crossed 700 so far, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The island nation's government had last month imposed fresh restrictions on public gatherings to help contain the surge in infections.

Diversified holding company Expolanka Holdings Plc and cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc were the top boosts, gaining 1.6% and 2.9%, respectively.

Trading volumes fell to 74.2 million from 195.5 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 127 million Sri Lankan rupees ($647,959.18) according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 890.3 million rupees.

