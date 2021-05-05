THE RUPEE: Gains against USD

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR went up against USD in both interbank and open markets. This was in line with global currency markets where greenback nursed losses after Fed’s message of being too early to consider cutting back on stimulus and raising interest rates. PKR also went up against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 10 paisas for buying while gaining 30 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.20 and 153.30 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 30 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.30 and 153.80 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 183 and 184.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.60 and 41.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling as well closing at 40.55 and 40.85 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 153.30 Open Offer Rs 153.80 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 153.20 Offer Rate Rs 153.30 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued to keep going up for the second consecutive day against the greenback in the local currency market on Tuesday.

Amid lack of the buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed further lower for buying and selling at Rs 153.30 and Rs 154.60 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 153.50 and Rs 154.80 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the national currency stayed unchanged against the pound sterling for buying at Rs 212.00 whereas it gained 50 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 213.50 against the opening rate of Rs 214.00, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 10 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.90(buying) and Rs 154(selling) against last rate of Rs154(buying) and Rs 154.10(selling).

It closed at Rs153.90(buying) and Rs 154(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021