ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,957
14624hr
Pakistan Cases
825,519
469624hr
Sindh
283,560
Punjab
303,182
Balochistan
22,369
Islamabad
75,498
KPK
118,413
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 1, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (May 2, 2021)....
Recorder Report 02 May 2021

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 1, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (May 2, 2021).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad          42-28 (ºC) 02-00 (%)       40-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi            36-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       35-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore             40-25 (°C) 01-00 (%)       39-26 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana            45-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       39-24 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas         42-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       40-25 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad       37-16 (°C) 00-00 (%)       33-17 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar           38-24 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       38-24 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta             28-13 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       23-11 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Rawalpindi         36-22 (°C) 00-00 (%)       36-23 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur             44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       39-25 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:02 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:54 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

