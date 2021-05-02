Pakistan
The Weather
02 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 1, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (May 2, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 42-28 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 40-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 36-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 35-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 40-25 (°C) 01-00 (%) 39-26 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 45-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 39-24 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 40-25 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 37-16 (°C) 00-00 (%) 33-17 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-24 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 38-24 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 28-13 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 23-11 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-22 (°C) 00-00 (%) 36-23 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 39-25 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:02 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:54 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
