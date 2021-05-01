ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
THE RUPEE: Slight gains

BR Research 01 May 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR went up against USD in both interbank and open markets. PKR however, remained largely unchanged against other major currencies in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.20 and 153.30 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.50 and 153.90 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 185 and 186.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 5 paisas for selling closing at 41.65 and 41.95 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 40.70 and 41 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 153.50
Open Offer     Rs 153.90
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 153.20
Offer Rate     Rs 153.30
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it appreciated its worth on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand side as it firmly closed for buying at Rs 153.80 whereas it lost 30 paisas for selling and close at Rs 154.90 against the opening rate of Rs 155.20.

Furthermore, the national currency recovered its day earlier losses versus the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Thursday’s closing of Rs 213.20 and Rs 215.00 to Rs 212.50 and Rs 214.00 respectively, they added

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs154.50(buying) and Rs 154.60(selling) against last rate of Rs154.40(buying) and Rs 154.50(selling).

It closed at Rs154.50(buying) and Rs 154.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

