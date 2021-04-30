ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
THE RUPEE: Mixed movement

BR Research 30 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR exhibited mixed movement. It went down against USD in interbank market while in open market; it went up against USD, remained unchanged against Euro and went up for buying against AED and SR.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.70 and 153.80 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 60 paisas for buying and 80 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.70 and 154 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 185 and 186.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 41.65 and 42 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling as well closing at 40.70 and 41 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 153.70
Open Offer     Rs 154.00
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 153.70
Offer Rate     Rs 153.80
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the greenback in the local currency market on Thursday.

Following lack of the buying spree, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed lower for buying and selling at Rs 153.80 and Rs 155.20 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 154.20 and Rs 155.80 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the rupee failed to sustain as it declined its worth in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 213.20 and Rs 215.00 against the Wednesday’s closing rate of Rs 212.50 and Rs 214.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs154.40(buying) and Rs 154.50(selling) against last rate of Rs155.40(buying) and Rs 155.50(selling).

It closed at Rs154.40(buying) and Rs 154.50(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

