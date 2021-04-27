ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid in Sindh claims 19 more lives, infects 1,084 others

  • Shah said that 14,465 samples were tested which detected 1084 cases that constituted 7.5 percent current detection rate.
PPI 27 Apr 2021

KARACHI: As many as 19 more patients of Coronavirus died across Sindh overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,624 and 1084 new cases emerged when 14,465 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. The chief minister added that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 4,624 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,465 samples were tested which detected 1084 cases that constituted 7.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,592,645 tests had been conducted against which 280,355 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.9 percent or 263,265 patients have recovered, including 626 overnight.

He CM said that currently, 12,466 patients were under treatment, of them 11,893 were in home isolation, eight at isolation centers and 565 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 541 patients was stated to be critical, including 46 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1084 new cases, 468 have been detected from Karachi, including 279 from East, 80 South, 58 Central, 31 Malir, 17 West and 3 Korangi. Hyderabad has 138, Sukkur 96, Kashmore 37, Shaheed Benazirabad 32, Nausheroferoze 31, Umerkot 30, Ghotki 28, Matiari 27, Tando Muhammad Khan 25, Badin 22, Mirpurkhas 21, Larkana 18, Khairpur 17, Sanghar 13, Kamber 15, Jamshoro 9, Tando Allahyar 7, Shikarpur 5, Jacobabad and Thatta one each.

Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Coronavirus COVID

Covid in Sindh claims 19 more lives, infects 1,084 others

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters