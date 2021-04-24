ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 24 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Pakistan Oxygen Limited         20-04-2021    26-04-2021      20% B       16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Askari Life Assurance Co. Ltd.  20-04-2021    26-04-2021       NIL                       26-04-2021
Engro Corporation Limited       20-04-2021    26-04-2021     20% (F)      16-04-2021     26-04-2021
AGP Limited                     20-04-2021    26-04-2021     10% (F)      16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited #                       20-04-2021    26-04-2021                                 26-04-2021
Fatima Fertilizer Co. Ltd.      20-04-2021    26-04-2021     25% (F)      16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited         20-04-2021    27-04-2021    610% (F)      16-04-2021     27-04-2021
Premier Insurance Limited       20-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
KSB Pumps Co. Ltd.              20-04-2021    27-04-2021     5% (F)       16-04-2021     27-04-2021
Bata Pakistan Limited           21-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited #                       21-04-2021    27-04-2021                                 27-04-2021
GlaxoSmithKline
Pakistan Limited                21-04-2021    27-04-2021     65% (F)      19-04-2021     27-04-2021
SME Leasing Limited             21-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited             21-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.      21-04-2021    27-04-2021    12.5% (F)     19-04-2021     27-04-2021
AKD Capital Limited #           21-04-2021    27-04-2021                                 27-04-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Co. Ltd.                        20-04-2021    28-04-2021       Nil                       28-04-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Limited                         21-04-2021    28-04-2021                                 28-04-2021
IGI Life Insurance Limited      21-04-2021    28-04-2021       NIL                       28-04-2021
JS Global Capital Limited       21-04-2021    28-04-2021                                 28-04-2021
Service Industries Limited      22-04-2021    28-04-2021    150% (F),     20-04-2021     28-04-2021
                                                             100% B
(UBLTFC5) United
Bank Limited                    21-04-2021    29-04-2021
IGI Holdings Limited            22-04-2021    29-04-2021     50% (F)      20-04-2021     29-04-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited      22-04-2021    29-04-2021     50% (F)      20-04-2021     29-04-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited                         23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Century Insurance Co. Ltd.      23-04-2021    29-04-2021     20% (F)      21-04-2021     29-04-2021
Asia Insurance Co. Ltd.         23-04-2021    29-04-2021    10% (F),      21-04-2021     29-04-2021
                                                              10% B
Agritech Limited                23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Shaheen Insurance Co. Ltd.      23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Limited    22-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Universal Insurance
Company Limited                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills
Limited #                       23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Limited     23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
Tata Textile Mills Limited #    23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
Mitchells Fruit
Farms Limited #                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
The Crescent Star Insurance
Company Limited                 24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Limited       24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
East West Insurance Co. Ltd.    24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
PICIC Insurance Limited         24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                29-04-2021    30-04-2021
Pak Elektron Limited            26-04-2021    02-05-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric Limited     26-04-2021    03-05-2021
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation Limit               27-04-2021    03-05-2021                                 03-05-2021
Merit Packaging Limited #       28-04-2021    04-05-2021                                 04-05-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd. #   28-04-2021    04-05-2021                                 04-05-2021
Clover Pakistan Limited #       29-04-2021    05-05-2021                                 05-05-2021
Amreli Steels Limited #         27-04-2021    06-05-2021                                 06-05-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

Comments are closed on this story.