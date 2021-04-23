Virus reaches Everest as climber tests positive

KATHMANDU: A Norwegian climber hoping to summit Everest confirmed Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, in a blow to Nepal’s hopes for a bumper mountaineering season on the world’s highest peak.

The pandemic wiped out last year’s season but Nepal has eased quarantine rules in an effort to attract more climbers despite the difficulties of treating them if they contract the virus.

“My diagnosis is Covid-19,” Erlend Ness told AFP in a Facebook message. “I’m doing ok now... The hospital is taking care (of me).”

Ness was evacuated from the slopes by helicopter and taken to a hospital in the Nepali capital Kathmandu after spending time at Everest base camp.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK, which interviewed him, reported that a sherpa in his party had also tested positive.

“I really hope that none of the others get infected with corona high up in the mountains. It is impossible to evacuate people with a helicopter when they’re above 8,000 metres,” Ness told NRK.

Breathing is already difficult at high altitudes so any outbreak of disease among climbers presents major health risks.