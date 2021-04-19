Futures spread increases 13.65pc

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 665bps to 13.65 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained very low as average daily volumes decreased by 36.0 percent during this week to 75.54 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 117.96 million shares.

Average daily trading value on the futures counter declined by 32.0 percent and stood at Rs 7.39 billion during this week.

