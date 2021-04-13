Hong Kong shares close higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher on Monday as investors keep a close eye on the release later in the day of key US inflation data.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.15 percent, or 43.97 points, to 28,497.25.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.48 percent, or 16.48 points, to 3,396.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.06 percent, or 1.32 points, to 2,187.57.