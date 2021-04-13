Markets
Hong Kong shares close higher
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.15 percent, or 43.97 points, to 28,497.25.
13 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher on Monday as investors keep a close eye on the release later in the day of key US inflation data.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.15 percent, or 43.97 points, to 28,497.25.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.48 percent, or 16.48 points, to 3,396.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.06 percent, or 1.32 points, to 2,187.57.
PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties
Hong Kong shares close higher
Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions
Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000
More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market
Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov
Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus
Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar
TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan
Read more stories
Comments