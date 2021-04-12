Markets
Brazil's Hapvida approves potential $470mn share offering
12 Apr 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazilian healthcare provider Hapvida has approved a share offering that could raise as much as 2.68 billion reais ($471.72 million) after it is priced on April 20, the company said in a securities filing.
The offering would combine primary and follow-on offerings, Hapvida said in Sunday's filing, adding that it would use the proceeds of the primary offering to finance current and future acquisitions.
