ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil March inflation 6.1pc, highest since 2016

  • The annual rate of consumer inflation rose to 6.10% from 5.20% in February, statistics agency IBGE said, slightly below the 6.20% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists but the highest since December 2016.
  • The central bank's year-end goal is 3.75%, with a 1.5 percentage point margin of error on either side. These figures show inflation is well above even the 5.25% upper limit of that range.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

BRASILIA: Annual inflation in Brazil rose above 6% in March for the first time in more than four years, official figures showed on Friday, as spiking fuel and energy prices lifted overall inflation even further above the central bank's year-end target.

The annual rate of consumer inflation rose to 6.10% from 5.20% in February, statistics agency IBGE said, slightly below the 6.20% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists but the highest since December 2016.

The central bank's year-end goal is 3.75%, with a 1.5 percentage point margin of error on either side. These figures show inflation is well above even the 5.25% upper limit of that range.

While energy price spikes may be transitory, policymakers will not want inflation expectations to become unanchored.

"The central bank is clearly worried by above-target inflation and another 75bp hike in the Selic rate to 3.50% at the next meeting in May looks likely," said William Jackson, chief emerging market economist at Capital Economics.

The central bank last month delivered its first increase in borrowing costs since 2015, raising the Selic rate by 75 basis points to 2.75%.

Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said this week that the bank's "partial normalization" of monetary policy will continue unless it sees signs of inflation and inflation expectations rising significantly.

The bank's economic policy director Fabio Kanczuk said on Thursday that policymakers' baseline scenario is for a 'neutral' Selic rate of 3% in real terms, or 6%-6.5% in nominal terms, which should be reached next year.

Monthly inflation edged up to 0.93% in March from 0.86% in February, IBGE said, the highest for any March since 2015 and close to economists' forecast for a 1.0% rise.

Six of the nine categories surveyed by IBGE showed rising prices in March, with a 3.8% jump in transport costs accounting for 0.77 percentage points of the overall monthly rise.

Within the transport segment, fuel prices rose more than 11% on the month, IBGE said.

Brazil's central bank Brazilian inflation Brazil's economy Brazil GDP Brazilian GDP fuel and energy prices

Brazil March inflation 6.1pc, highest since 2016

More than 35 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, family frozen

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip dead age 99

People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony

SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters