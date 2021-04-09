Sri Lankan shares end higher, mark best week in 11

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, recording their best week in 11, helped by gains in the consumer and industrial sectors.

The CSE All-Share Index rose for the sixth straight session as it gained 0.62% to 7,458.27. The index advanced 3.68% for the week as the country's central bank held key rates and promised accommodative policy on Thursday.

Conglomerate Browns Investments Plc and finance and leasing company L B Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 3.4% and 7%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 169.2 million from 150.6 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 562.7 million rupees ($2.81 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 3.61 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 200.0 against the US dollar, as of 1107 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.