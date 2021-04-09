Markets
Hong Kong shares close sharply lower
09 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the week with steep losses, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia, with investors keeping tabs on China-US relations after Washington restricted trade with top Chinese supercomputing centres on security grounds.
The Hang Seng Index shed 1.07 percent, or 309.27 points, to 28,698.80.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.92 percent, or 31.88 points, to 3,450.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.95 percent, or 21.37 points, to 2,236.58.
