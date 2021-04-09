ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Freedom of expression: PPP rejects any bid to further gag fundamental right

Naveed Butt 09 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rejects any attempts to further gag the fundamental right of freedom of expression in the name of preventing defamation and disrespect of the armed forces.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Secretary General Farhatullah Babar in a statement on Wednesday expressed grave concern over a bill moved by a PTI MNA and approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior seeking to amend the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) to send anyone to jail for two years with fine Rs 500,000 or both for what has been described as ‘defamation of the army”.

He said Section 500 of the PPC already provides punishment for the defamation of anyone, and the addition of Section 500-A is aimed only at gagging freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution in name of national security. It is not acceptable and will be opposed at every platform he said.

The nation has witnessed enough of how behind the façade of ‘national security’ citizens have disappeared mysteriously, national resources diverted, internment centers set up, ex tribal areas made a no go area, foreign and security policies hijacked and security establishment’s business and commercial empire expanded exponentially.

Section 500-A is liable to be grossly misused in the name of national security as Section 295-C has been misused in the name of religion, he said.

Defence forces working within their constitutional limits are universally admired and do not need any legislation to protect their honor and respect. Similarly no legislation can stop people from questioning those who transgress their limits with impunity, he said.

When contacted, Secretary General of the PPP-P Farhatullah Babar said that the PPP would call up other political parties to enact legislation to bring intelligence agencies under the ambit of law instead of legislating to stifle dissent of fundamental of expression.

Answering a question, he said that the PPP would contact with other political parties to oppose the bill when it would move in the house for passage. He said that the PPP would also strongly oppose the bill if it would be moved in the Upper House of the Parliament (Senate).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE PPP Pakistan Penal Code armed forces Farhatullah Babar security policies

Freedom of expression: PPP rejects any bid to further gag fundamental right

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

PM proposes 5-point roadmap to materialize D-8 vision

IMF projects $23.635bn exports, $46.168bn imports

39-month EFF programme: Govt hasn’t approached IMF for renegotiation: Rigo

IMF estimates financing needs at $23.643bn

Fund projects 8.7pc average CPI inflation

Power base tariff to be further raised, govt told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.