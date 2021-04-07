Rain, windstorms likely

LAHORE: The Met Office has forecasted rain and windstorms in the next 72 hours, followed by the issuance of alerts to relevant departments by the city district administration. Already, the weather has taken a mild turn with a break in the hot and dry wind cycles as thick clouds have covered the sky throughout the city. A good number of cities in the province have already registered heavy spells of rain amidst off and on mild drizzle in the city.

The city temperature also dropped to 17 degrees centigrade on the lowest and 27 degrees centigrade on the highest side. The district administration has directed the concerned departments to look after the flow in leading disposal points and the field staff has been advised to stay attentive to any emergency-like situation.

