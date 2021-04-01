ANL 35.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-6.11%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 vaccination: Govt begins registration of people above 50 years

  • People above 50 can now get themselves registered at 1166 to receive the code for vaccination
  • The government initiated the registration of senior citizens for the vaccination program on February 15
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 01 Apr 2021

(Karachi) The government has commenced the registration process for vaccination against the COVID-19 for people aged 50 years and above, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, people above 50 years of age can now get themselves registered at 1166 to receive the code for vaccination. The person will be informed about the vaccination center after receiving the registration code.

Earlier, healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 were administered coronavirus vaccine jabs. The government initiated the registration of senior citizens for the vaccination program on February 15.

Today, the federal government also provided additional doses of coronavirus vaccine to the provinces.

At least 452000 shots of Sinopharm and CanSino vaccine have been provided to Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The vaccine jabs were transported in the cold-chain containers via road and by air.

