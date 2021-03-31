Markets
Indian shares fall weighed by financials
31 Mar 2021
BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Wednesday, after gaining more than 2% in the previous session, pressured by financial stocks, as rising US Treasury yields renewed concerns of foreign fund outflows.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.8% to 14,727 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.7% to 49,823, as of 0400 GMT. Both the indexes were on track to post their second straight monthly gains.
The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 1.776% on Tuesday, its highest since January 2020.
The Nifty bank index fell 1.3% and the Nifty financial index dropped 1.5%.
Shares of Spicejet Ltd rose 2.6% after the company signed an agreement with Avenue Capital Group for the financing, acquisition, sale and leaseback of up to 50 aircraft.
