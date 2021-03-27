KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 26, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,908.84 High: 4,933.17 Low: 4,898.32 Net Change: (-) 23.75 Volume ('000): 504,013 Value ('000): 23,940,850 Makt Cap 1,381,694,522,359 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,123.96 NET CH. (-) 101.69 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,706.29 NET CH. (-) 83.56 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,732.56 NET CH. (-) 39.09 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,100.35 NET CH. (-) 35.43 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,979.80 NET CH. (+) 3.93 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-March-2021 ====================================

