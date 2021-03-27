Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
27 Mar 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 26, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,908.84
High: 4,933.17
Low: 4,898.32
Net Change: (-) 23.75
Volume ('000): 504,013
Value ('000): 23,940,850
Makt Cap 1,381,694,522,359
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,123.96
NET CH. (-) 101.69
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,706.29
NET CH. (-) 83.56
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,732.56
NET CH. (-) 39.09
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,100.35
NET CH. (-) 35.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,979.80
NET CH. (+) 3.93
------------------------------------
As on: 26-March-2021
====================================
