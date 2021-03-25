THE RUPEE: Overall gains

KARACHI: On Wednesday, after market close PKR registered gains against USD in both interbank and open markets. This was opposite to trend in Asian currency markets that saw investors moving over to safe haven USD in face of latest Covid-19 wave in Europe and potential US tax spikes. PKR also went up against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 40 paisas for buying and 35 paisas for selling against USD over last Monday’s rates closing at 155.25 and 155.40 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 40 paisas for both buying and selling over last Monday’s rates closing at 155.40 and 155.90 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 1.50 rupees for both buying and selling closing at 183 and 184.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 42.15 and 42.45 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 15 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 41.15 and 41.45 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 155.40 Open Offer Rs 155.90 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 155.25 Offer Rate Rs 155.40 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Wednesday.

Following a slight decrease in the buying spree, the greenback lost its worth and closed lower for buying and selling at Rs 155.20 and Rs 156.80 against the previous closing trend of Rs 155.70 and Rs 156.90 respectively, local currency dealers said.

In addition, the national currency significantly improved its worth against the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 212.40 and Rs 214.00 against Monday’s closing rate of Rs 215.00 and Rs 216.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee gained 50 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs156(buying) and Rs 156.10(selling) against last week's rate of Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling).

It closed at Rs156(buying) and Rs 156.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 101,100 (selling) and Rs101,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021