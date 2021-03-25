ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Overall gains

BR Research 25 Mar 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday, after market close PKR registered gains against USD in both interbank and open markets. This was opposite to trend in Asian currency markets that saw investors moving over to safe haven USD in face of latest Covid-19 wave in Europe and potential US tax spikes. PKR also went up against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 40 paisas for buying and 35 paisas for selling against USD over last Monday’s rates closing at 155.25 and 155.40 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 40 paisas for both buying and selling over last Monday’s rates closing at 155.40 and 155.90 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 1.50 rupees for both buying and selling closing at 183 and 184.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 42.15 and 42.45 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 15 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 41.15 and 41.45 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 155.40
Open Offer     Rs 155.90
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 155.25
Offer Rate     Rs 155.40
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Wednesday.

Following a slight decrease in the buying spree, the greenback lost its worth and closed lower for buying and selling at Rs 155.20 and Rs 156.80 against the previous closing trend of Rs 155.70 and Rs 156.90 respectively, local currency dealers said.

In addition, the national currency significantly improved its worth against the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 212.40 and Rs 214.00 against Monday’s closing rate of Rs 215.00 and Rs 216.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee gained 50 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs156(buying) and Rs 156.10(selling) against last week's rate of Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling).

It closed at Rs156(buying) and Rs 156.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 101,100 (selling) and Rs101,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE usd to pkr today dollar rate today dollar exchange rate pakistan

THE RUPEE: Overall gains

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Most of BITs to be scrapped

Assets, deposits of IBI post robust growth in CY20

KE-arbitration agreement: Ministerial body decides to place case before ECC

Congress to grill US internet giants

Gilani’s petition turned down

Nawaz’s passport renewal plea rejected

TIP urges govt to ban vaccine import by private sector

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.