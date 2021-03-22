ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
PSX launches HaraBharaPakistan campaign to mark Pakistan Day

  • MD & CEO of PSX said that I am very happy to announce that Pakistan Stock Exchange has launched the HaraBharaPakistan campaign.
APP 22 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange has taken a great step forward in terms of its CSR activities and launched PSX HaraBharaPakistan campaign in line with the efforts of Government of Pakistan to promote greenery and tree plantation in Pakistan.

Marking this year’s Pakistan Day, PSX held a simple but meaningful event to resolve that it is committed to add to the efforts of making Pakistan green through the Green Pakistan Initiative to educate people to nurture plants and promote greenery, said PSX statement here on Monday.

The launch event held at the exchange included seeding of a plant by PSX’s Chief Executive Officer Farrukh H. Khan, plant giveaways, and video recordings with messages by PSX senior management for PSX’s social media promotion connected to this campaign.

Along with the senior management and staff of PSX, present at the occasion was Chairman, Pakistan Stock Brokers’ Association Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, who took great interest in the proceedings of the event.

Speaking at the occasion, the MD & CEO of PSX, Mr. Farrukh Khan, said, I am very happy to announce that Pakistan Stock Exchange has launched the HaraBharaPakistan campaign.

This is in keeping with the stock exchange’s tradition of organising productive and beneficial CSR activities for our community and environment and in line with Government of Pakistan’s objective of promoting a green Pakistan, he added.

He said,” by planting a sapling here at the exchange, we hope to send our message across to all our compatriots that we must invest in our future by planting trees which is akin to having a green portfolio and a sound investment, thereby securing our future”.

Chairman PSBA, Aqeel Dhedhi said the launch of HaraBharaPakistan campaign by PSX marking Pakistan Day, PSBA stood together with Pakistan Stock Exchange to resolve that it was committed to help make Pakistan green.

Just as a huge tree starts with a small sapling, we hope that this campaign will also grow large enough to spread its branches and provide a green shade all over Pakistan, he said.

PSX launches HaraBharaPakistan campaign to mark Pakistan Day

