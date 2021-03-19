KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (March 18, 2021).

======================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================== Salim Sozer Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 100,000 10.15 New Peak Securities 300,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 10.04 Darson Sec. Attock Ref. 500 223.47 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 223.47 JS Global Cap. Azgard Nine Ltd. 500 33.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 33.30 JS Global Cap. B.O.Punjab 10,000 9.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 9.67 MRA Sec. Engro Fertilizers 31,000 67.57 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,000 67.57 M. M. M. A. Khanani Fauji Bin Qasim 7,500 27.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 27.15 Sherman Sec. Indus Motor 500 1,100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 1,100.00 Trust Securities INTERNATION STEELS 15,000 111.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 111.25 M. M. M. A. Khanani Panthers Tyres Ltd 4,300 65.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,300 65.80 Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,000 148.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 148.40 MRA Sec. United Bank Limited 8 132.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8 132.90 77.62 ======================================================================== Total Turnover 474,308 ========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021