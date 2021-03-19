Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (March 18, 2021).
========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
========================================================================
Salim Sozer Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 100,000 10.15
New Peak Securities 300,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 10.04
Darson Sec. Attock Ref. 500 223.47
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 223.47
JS Global Cap. Azgard Nine Ltd. 500 33.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 33.30
JS Global Cap. B.O.Punjab 10,000 9.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 9.67
MRA Sec. Engro Fertilizers 31,000 67.57
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,000 67.57
M. M. M. A. Khanani Fauji Bin Qasim 7,500 27.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 27.15
Sherman Sec. Indus Motor 500 1,100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 1,100.00
Trust Securities INTERNATION STEELS 15,000 111.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 111.25
M. M. M. A. Khanani Panthers Tyres Ltd 4,300 65.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,300 65.80
Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,000 148.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 148.40
MRA Sec. United Bank Limited 8 132.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8 132.90
77.62
========================================================================
Total Turnover 474,308
========================================================================
