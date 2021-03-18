ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Mar 18, 2021
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar steadies, held back by stronger dollar, weak technicals

  • May raw sugar slipped 0.1% to 15.98 cents per lb.
  • May arabica coffee was flat at $1.3355 per lb, after rising to its highest since March 1 on Wednesday.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

LONDON: Sugar futures on ICE steadied on Thursday, held back by a strong dollar, weaker oil prices and bearish technical factors that prompted selling.

SUGAR

May raw sugar slipped 0.1% to 15.98 cents per lb at 1322 GMT.

The premium for the May contract over July has narrowed to its weakest since last October, meaning nearby supply availability is improving.

Dealers said sugar may test the recent lows of 15.85 cents given it has failed four times to break out on the top side of the range.

They added, however, that a wholesale price collapse seemed unlikely.

China, one of the world's top sugar buyers, imported 430,000 tonnes of sugar in February, up 90% versus a year ago, data showed.

May white sugar fell 0.2% to $457.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee was flat at $1.3355 per lb, after rising to its highest since March 1 on Wednesday.

Underpinning coffee was a strengthening in the Brazilian real after the country's central bank delivered its first interest rate hike in nearly six years on Wednesday, with a larger-than-expected 75 basis point increase.

Elsewhere, dealers are keeping watch on the worsening COVID-19 situation in Brazil.

May robusta coffee fell 0.9% to $1,400 a tonne.

Coffee farmers in Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, have been holding back from selling beans due to unattractive prices, while Indonesian premiums have also narrowed, traders said.

Weighing on robusta, the discount for May robusta over July is widening while more robusta is due to be graded for delivery against ICE futures, dealers noted.

COCOA

May London cocoa rose 0.8% to 1,726 pounds per tonne.

The May contract's premium to July has narrowed sharply in recent sessions, indicating nearby supply tightness might be easing.

May New York cocoa rose 0.8% to $2,554 a tonne.

coffee prices coffee exports sugar price sugar exports Raw sugar prices coffee producer sugar imports

