KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (March 16, 2021).

============================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ============================================================================================= As on: 16-03-2021 ============================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ============================================================================================= Sherman Sec. Alfalah Sec. K-Electric Limited 6,000,000 4.00 M. M. M. A. Alfalah Sec. 3,000,000 4.00 Khanani Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000,000 4.00 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 500 46.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 46.90 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. Oil & Gas Developmen 168 103.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 168 103.00 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. Sui Northern 3,180 39.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,180 39.99 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 498 135.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 498 135.50 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Limited 11,004 30.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,004 30.10 36.91 ============================================================================================= Total Turnover 9,015,350 =============================================================================================

