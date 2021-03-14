PM Imran to inaugurate first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 17

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 17, Radio Pakistan reported.

As per details, the two-day conference will be conducted under the banner of National Security and aims to highlight Pakistan’s new strategic direction based on a comprehensive security framework in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world.

The conference is being organized by the NSD in collaboration with its Advisory Board comprising five leading think tanks of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the conference while Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be the guest of honour. At the event, the Prime Minister will also launch the first of its kind Advisory Portal of the National Security Division.

The security conference is a strategic forum envisioned as Pakistan’s leading intellectual platform, parallel to existing renowned fora like the Munich Security Conference held every year in Germany and the US Aspen Dialogue on the national security among others.