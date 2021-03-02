ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian wheat export prices rise with global prices

Reuters 02 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices rose for the second consecutive week last week due to higher prices in Chicago and Paris, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in March was at $287 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $4 from the previous week, agriculture consultancy IKAR said.

Sovecon, another Moscow consultancy, said wheat and barley prices rose by $4 to $284 and $251 per tonne, respectively.

“Russia’s wheat has recovered its competitive edge after a sell-off in the previous weeks,” Sovecon said.

Russia doubled its wheat export tax to 50 euros ($60) per tonne starting from Monday. Sovecon expects the country’s wheat exports to slow within the next two weeks.

Prices for Russian sunflower oil jumped by $85 and reached a 10-year high supported by growth in global vegetable oils, Sovecon said. Cold weather in the main wheat producing regions last week was brief enough to have no damage on plants insulated by snow, Sovecon said, but the ice-crust remains a risk for several regions.

Wheat FOB wheat export prices Russian wheat

Russian wheat export prices rise with global prices

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Opposition hails SC’s decision

Govt urges ECP to use technology

Credit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds

Remaining 3 FATF items: Hafeez asks departments to work harder

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.