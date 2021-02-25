ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP orders re-election in entire Daska constituency on March 18

  • The ECP has declared the by-poll held in the constituency on February 19 as null and void.
  • The ECP has ordered that fresh elections be held in Daska on March 18.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 25 Feb 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared on Thursday the by-poll held in the Daska constituency on February 19 as null and void.

A five-member commission, headed by the chief election commissioner announced its verdict while hearing PML-N candidate Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar's application. The ECP has ordered re-polling in the entire constituency of NA-75 Daska in district Sialkot on March 18.

The order was issued using the powers conferred on the ECP under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution and Article 19 (1) of the Election Act, 2017, DAWN reported.

Last week, at least two people died and two others were injured as clashes broke out between workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the PML-N in Sialkot's NA-75 constituency. The ECP had restrained authorities from announcing unofficial results as both PTI and PML-N claimed victory in the constituency.

In a presser on Wednesday, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that PTI resorted to systematic rigging in the polls and harassed the voters. She further said that agencies falling under the prime minister were involved in the rigging.

She continued that polling stations were shut down by design and the voting process was suspended for up to six hours, adding that videos on social media, some of which even she had shared, showed how people had broken the door of a polling station.

She added that after all this, how can she accept re-polling in 20 polling stations, demanding that the PML-N wants re-elections in the entire NA-75 constituency.

Maryam Nawaz sialkot PTI Imran Khan ECP PMLN NA 75 Daska Daska by election

ECP orders re-election in entire Daska constituency on March 18

Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters