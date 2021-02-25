Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
25 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Cyan Limited 31.12.2020 50% (F) 357.282 5.80 31.03.2021 25.03.2021 to
Year End 11:30.a.m. 31.03.2021
AGM
EFU Life Assurance 31.12.2020 105% (F) 1,784.150 17.84 31.03.2021 25.03.2021 to
Company Limited Year End 11:30.a.m. 31.03.2021
AGM
National Bank of 31.12.2020 Nil 30,558.919 14.36 29.03.2021 22.03.2021 to
Pakistan Year End 10:30.a.m. AGM 29.03.2021
(Unconsolidated)
JS bank Limited 31.12.2020 Nil 1,150.060 0.8864 29.03.2021 22.03.2021 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10:00.a.m. AGM 28.03.2021
Jubilee Life Insurance 31.12.2020 135% (F) 2,884.38 33.05 30.03.2021 24.03.2021 to
Company Limited Year End 11:00.a.m. AGM 30.03.2021
Pakgen Power Limited 31.12.2020 10% (F) 4,411.282 11.86 26.04.2021 17.04.2021 to
Year End 12:00.a.m.AGM 26.04.2021
Lalpir Power Limited 31.12.2020 10% (F) 3,551.394 9.35 26.04.2021 17.04.2021 to
Year End 11:00.a.m. AGM 26.04.2021
Aruj Industries Limited 31.03.2021 24.03.2021 to
10:30.a.m. 31.03.2021
EOGM
===================================================================================================================
Indication:(*) at a Premium Rs.40/= Per Share
