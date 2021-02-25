ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 25 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===================================================================================================================
                               YEAR                    Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL             CLOSURE OF
                              ENDED/     DIVIDEND/         After          (Rs)       GENERAL                  SHARE
                           HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/         Taxation                   MEETING               TRANSFER
COMPANY                     QUARTERLY      RIGHT          (Rs. in                                             BOOKS
                             ACCOUNTS                     million)
===================================================================================================================
Cyan Limited                 31.12.2020    50% (F)       357.282          5.80       31.03.2021       25.03.2021 to
                             Year End                                                11:30.a.m.          31.03.2021
                                                                                     AGM
EFU Life Assurance           31.12.2020    105% (F)      1,784.150        17.84      31.03.2021       25.03.2021 to
Company Limited              Year End                                                11:30.a.m.          31.03.2021
                                                                                     AGM
National Bank of             31.12.2020    Nil           30,558.919       14.36      29.03.2021       22.03.2021 to
Pakistan                     Year End                                                10:30.a.m. AGM      29.03.2021

(Unconsolidated)
JS bank Limited              31.12.2020    Nil           1,150.060        0.8864     29.03.2021       22.03.2021 to
(Unconsolidated)             Year End                                                10:00.a.m. AGM      28.03.2021
Jubilee Life Insurance       31.12.2020    135% (F)      2,884.38         33.05      30.03.2021       24.03.2021 to
Company Limited              Year End                                                11:00.a.m. AGM      30.03.2021
Pakgen Power Limited         31.12.2020    10% (F)       4,411.282        11.86      26.04.2021       17.04.2021 to
                             Year End                                                12:00.a.m.AGM       26.04.2021
Lalpir Power Limited         31.12.2020    10% (F)       3,551.394        9.35       26.04.2021       17.04.2021 to
                             Year End                                                11:00.a.m. AGM      26.04.2021
Aruj Industries Limited                                                              31.03.2021       24.03.2021 to
                                                                                     10:30.a.m.          31.03.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
===================================================================================================================

Indication:(*) at a Premium Rs.40/= Per Share

