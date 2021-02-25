KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Cyan Limited 31.12.2020 50% (F) 357.282 5.80 31.03.2021 25.03.2021 to Year End 11:30.a.m. 31.03.2021 AGM EFU Life Assurance 31.12.2020 105% (F) 1,784.150 17.84 31.03.2021 25.03.2021 to Company Limited Year End 11:30.a.m. 31.03.2021 AGM National Bank of 31.12.2020 Nil 30,558.919 14.36 29.03.2021 22.03.2021 to Pakistan Year End 10:30.a.m. AGM 29.03.2021 (Unconsolidated) JS bank Limited 31.12.2020 Nil 1,150.060 0.8864 29.03.2021 22.03.2021 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 10:00.a.m. AGM 28.03.2021 Jubilee Life Insurance 31.12.2020 135% (F) 2,884.38 33.05 30.03.2021 24.03.2021 to Company Limited Year End 11:00.a.m. AGM 30.03.2021 Pakgen Power Limited 31.12.2020 10% (F) 4,411.282 11.86 26.04.2021 17.04.2021 to Year End 12:00.a.m.AGM 26.04.2021 Lalpir Power Limited 31.12.2020 10% (F) 3,551.394 9.35 26.04.2021 17.04.2021 to Year End 11:00.a.m. AGM 26.04.2021 Aruj Industries Limited 31.03.2021 24.03.2021 to 10:30.a.m. 31.03.2021 EOGM ===================================================================================================================

Indication:(*) at a Premium Rs.40/= Per Share

