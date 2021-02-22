ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shares in Italian motorway group ASTM soar on buyout offer

  • The approach follows similar moves this year in Italy at coffee producer Zanetti and packaging equipment firm IMA as investors take advantage of record low interest rates.
  • A drop in motorway traffic caused by the pandemic had driven ASTM shares down to Friday's close of around 20 euros from 25 euros a year ago, just before COVID-19 contagion hit Italy.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

MILAN: Shares in ASTM jumped 27% on Monday after the Italian motorway group's top investor made a $2 billion offer for the stock it does not already own, believing it can overhaul the company more easily in private hands.

The approach follows similar moves this year in Italy at coffee producer Zanetti and packaging equipment firm IMA as investors take advantage of record low interest rates.

Nuova Argo Finanziaria (NAF), which holds a 42% stake in ASTM, said at the weekend it would offer 25.60 euros a share through a new vehicle to buy out minority investors for an outlay of up to 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion).

The price is 28.8% above ASTM's closing price on Friday.

A drop in motorway traffic caused by the pandemic had driven ASTM shares down to Friday's close of around 20 euros from 25 euros a year ago, just before COVID-19 contagion hit Italy.

A Milan-based trader said NAF was looking to take advantage of the depressed share price.

NAF said it planned to revamp the business, adding that would be easier if the company was not listed.

Italy's Gavio family is the main investor in NAF with a roughly 60% stake alongside the infrastructure arm of French private equity firm Ardian.

Ardian agreed to invest in ASTM just a few days before a motorway bridge operated by toll-road firm Atlantia collapsed in August 2018, killing 43 people.

In response to the tragedy, Italy's government has tightened oversight of the concession system and embarked on a legal dispute with Atlantia, plunging the sector into uncertainty.

Two people close to the matter said ASTM was not fairly valued on the market due to COVID-19 and the knock-on effects of Atlantia's troubles.

NAF said it had secured financing for its offer and to refinance part of ASTM's debt, with JPMorgan as the sole underwriter.

JPMorgan Securities is sole financial adviser to NAF and Milan-based law firm Chiomenti is its legal adviser.

Shares in ASTM Italian motorway group Zanetti coffee producer

Shares in Italian motorway group ASTM soar on buyout offer

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Vote for PTI candidates in Senate polls: PM Imran tells MPAs in KP

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters