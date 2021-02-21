Incidents of carjacking, theft, robbery increase in capital

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of carjacking and various kinds of theft witnessed a significant increase in the federal capital as over 21 cases of theft including robbery, dacoity and snatchings at gunpoint, and 17 cases of car lifting were registered at the city's various police stations during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, criminal gangs remained most active in areas falling within the limits of Koral, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Tarnol, and Kohsar police stations.

During the period under review, auto thieves stole three vehicles, robbers stuck at three separate places, and armed snatchers looted four persons in the limits of Koral police station. Abdu Aleem informed Koral police station that unidentified persons snatched cash from him worth Rs20,000, and escaped from the scene. Another Shah Zaman Hussain lodged a complaint with the Koral police station that unidentified armed persons intercepted his car and snatched cash and mobile phone worth Rs450,000 from him at gunpoint. In the limits of the same police station, armed men snatched a mobile phone worth Rs10,000 from Zahid. Carjackers stole a bike bearing registration number ML-1747 belonging to Nizakat Hussain worth Rs40,000, snatched another bike worth Rs100,000 belonging to Waseem Ishaq, and lifted another bike (IU-1343) belonging to Ibrar Hussain from the jurisdiction of Koral police station. Another Muhammad Aqeel registered a complaint with Koral police station that two armed persons snatched his mobile and cash from him worth Rs80,000.

Some robbers stole a mixture machine from the site belonging to a construction company owner, Aamir Hussain worth Rs275,000. Similarly, Muhammad Kamran informed Koral police station that unidentified armed persons snatched his mobile phone, and a purse containing cash Rs520,000. Another Muhammad Asif registered a case with Koral police station that unidentified armed persons stole cash, and a mobile phone worth Rs200,000 from his shop.

In the same period, motor vehicle thieves stole four vehicles in the limits of Industrial Area police station. Muhammad Waleed told Industrial Area police station that unidentified men snatched his mobile phone worth Rs10,000. Carjacking gangs stole a car bearing registration number LZH-119 belonging to Syed Hussain worth Rs300,000, lifted another car bearing registration number ALX-798 belonging to Fawad Hussain worth Rs2,500,000, and also stole a bike bearing registration number RIL-6276 belonging to Asad Azeem from the limits of Industrial Area police station.

