ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Incidents of carjacking, theft, robbery increase in capital

Fazal Sher 21 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of carjacking and various kinds of theft witnessed a significant increase in the federal capital as over 21 cases of theft including robbery, dacoity and snatchings at gunpoint, and 17 cases of car lifting were registered at the city's various police stations during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, criminal gangs remained most active in areas falling within the limits of Koral, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Tarnol, and Kohsar police stations.

During the period under review, auto thieves stole three vehicles, robbers stuck at three separate places, and armed snatchers looted four persons in the limits of Koral police station. Abdu Aleem informed Koral police station that unidentified persons snatched cash from him worth Rs20,000, and escaped from the scene. Another Shah Zaman Hussain lodged a complaint with the Koral police station that unidentified armed persons intercepted his car and snatched cash and mobile phone worth Rs450,000 from him at gunpoint. In the limits of the same police station, armed men snatched a mobile phone worth Rs10,000 from Zahid. Carjackers stole a bike bearing registration number ML-1747 belonging to Nizakat Hussain worth Rs40,000, snatched another bike worth Rs100,000 belonging to Waseem Ishaq, and lifted another bike (IU-1343) belonging to Ibrar Hussain from the jurisdiction of Koral police station. Another Muhammad Aqeel registered a complaint with Koral police station that two armed persons snatched his mobile and cash from him worth Rs80,000.

Some robbers stole a mixture machine from the site belonging to a construction company owner, Aamir Hussain worth Rs275,000. Similarly, Muhammad Kamran informed Koral police station that unidentified armed persons snatched his mobile phone, and a purse containing cash Rs520,000. Another Muhammad Asif registered a case with Koral police station that unidentified armed persons stole cash, and a mobile phone worth Rs200,000 from his shop.

In the same period, motor vehicle thieves stole four vehicles in the limits of Industrial Area police station. Muhammad Waleed told Industrial Area police station that unidentified men snatched his mobile phone worth Rs10,000. Carjacking gangs stole a car bearing registration number LZH-119 belonging to Syed Hussain worth Rs300,000, lifted another car bearing registration number ALX-798 belonging to Fawad Hussain worth Rs2,500,000, and also stole a bike bearing registration number RIL-6276 belonging to Asad Azeem from the limits of Industrial Area police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ICT 21 cases of theft in capital Koral, Industrial Area Kohsar police stations

Incidents of carjacking, theft, robbery increase in capital

Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body

Opposition demands impeachment of President

PTI candidate wins NA-45 in by-election

PPP terms ECP's press release charge-sheet against Punjab govt

'Worst rigging', alleges Abbasi

NA-75 by-election: ECP says suspects results of 20 polling stations falsified

PTA drafts 'Tariff for Telecom Service Regulations, 2021'

Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally

After Trump, Biden and G7 refocus on Covid recovery

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.