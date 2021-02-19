SECP incorporates Fauji Fertilizer’s technical services provider

The Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) subsidiary that provides technical services has been incorporated with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

“After completing the legal formalities a wholly owned subsidiary with the name of OLIVE Technical Services (Private) Limited has been incorporated and registered with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP),” informed FFC on Friday.

As per the company, the principal line of business of the company shall be to provide technical services, including but not limited to plant turnaround and shutdown services, engineering, procurement and construction works, operation and maintenance, plant commissioning, commissioning and startups, inspection and testing, reliability assessment, root cause analysis (RCA), recruitment refurbishment, laboratory testing, plant safety and energy audits, HSEQ audits, Information Technology Services etc.

Back in July 2020, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) conveyed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that based on the experience owned over more than four decades by Fauji fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) in the technical management of chemical plants and allied equipment.

The board of directors of the company have approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to provide technical, operational, maintenance, inspection and IT services to its clients.