Markets
Hong Kong shares surge at open
- The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.66 percent, or 502.25 points, to 30,675.82.
16 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with big gains on Tuesday morning as investors returned from a long holiday weekend to play catch-up with a global rally fuelled by stimulus and vaccine optimism.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.
