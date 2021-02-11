154 health workers vaccinated in Balochistan

QUETTA: Spokesperson for provincial government, Liaquat Shahwani, has said that 154 health workers had been vaccinated in the Balochistan province against novel coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference at Officers Club here on Thursday, the spokesperson said that anti-COVID-19 campaign would be intensified. He added in the second phase, aged persons would be vaccinated.

He said that 5,300 corona vaccines would be received by the end of instant month. He said that education institutions of winter zones, which had been closed due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, would be opened from February 15.

“Government of Balochistan will discourage and oppose horse trading in the election of Senate, hence, the opposition parties support open balloting open mindedly,” said Shahwani, adding that problems of the people were talked about, the same passion be shown for the transparency of senate election.