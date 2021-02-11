ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
ASC 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
AVN 99.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.76%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
DGKC 127.60 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (5.97%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
HASCOL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
HUBC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.42%)
KAPCO 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.87%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.32%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
PPL 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.86%)
PRL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.48%)
PTC 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.58%)
SNGP 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.17%)
TRG 126.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.44%)
UNITY 34.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.62%)
BR100 5,000 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (0.18%)
BR30 25,864 Increased By ▲ 114.86 (0.45%)
KSE100 46,529 Decreased By ▼ -115.59 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,441 Decreased By ▼ -33.18 (-0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise slightly; Reliance, Hindalco gain

  • Auto stocks - up nearly 12% in February - fell 0.36% and were the top decliners among 14 sectoral indexes. Eicher Motors dropped 4% after reporting December-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose slightly and hovered around record highs on Thursday, powered by Reliance Industries and Hindalco, while investors sold off recent winners including automobile firms.

India's main stock indexes have gained 11% this month, thanks to stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and a high-spending federal budget, taking benchmarks to multiple record highs.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.25% at 15,144.90 by 0430 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.26% at 51,442.70.

Nifty 50 component Hindalco Industries jumped 4% after the aluminium and copper producer reported double-digit increases in quarterly profit and revenue, pushing the Nifty metals index 0.83% higher.

Thirty-eight Nifty 50 companies that have reported December-quarter results so far have, on average, beaten analysts' expectations by around 3.5%, according to Refinitiv data.

"The impressive (December-quarter) corporate results indicate a robust recovery in the economy and corporate sector," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "High valuations, however, remain a concern."

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance was the top boost to the Nifty 50 with a gain of 2%.

Auto stocks - up nearly 12% in February - fell 0.36% and were the top decliners among 14 sectoral indexes. Eicher Motors dropped 4% after reporting December-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Magma Fincorp jumped 10% after a firm backed by billionaire Adar Poonawalla said it would buy a majority stake in the shadow banking company. The stock had risen 45% in the previous three sessions and is now up 107% just in February.

Other Asian stocks were also largely unchanged on Thursday.

Indian shares Adar Poonawalla Eicher Motors Magma Fincorp Hindalco

Indian shares rise slightly; Reliance, Hindalco gain

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters