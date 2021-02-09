Soybeans up 10-13 cents, corn up 1-2 cents, wheat down 3-5 cents

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday.

WHEAT - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel

The CBOT's most-active soft red winter wheat contract slipped on Tuesday after following corn and soybeans higher on Monday, bolstered by concerns of crop damage in the US Great Plains as well as the Black Sea region.

The CBOT's March wheat contract fell below the lower end of its Bollinger Bands during overnight trading.

The USDA on Monday reported that 441,076 tonnes of wheat were exported for the week ending Feb. 4, up from 396,873 tonnes the week prior, but within the range of analyst's expectations.

France's farm ministry has raised its estimate of the country's 2021 winter soft wheat area to 4.86 million hectares (mln ha) from 4.73 mln ha in its initial outlook in December.

A group of importers in the Philippines are believed to have bought an estimated 224,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in a tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said, from either the Black Sea region, Europe or Australia.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 3-3/4 cents at $6.52 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 2-3/4 cents lower at $6.36-3/4 per bushel. MGEX March spring wheat fell 4-1/4 cents to $6.31 per bushel.

CORN - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel

Corn market gained Tuesday heading into the US Department of Agriculture's monthly supply and demand report, which analysts say should reveal tighter American corn supply following recent massive export sales to China.

CBOT's March corn contract reached $5.70-3/4 overnight, its highest since June 28, 2013.

US farmers are looking to expand corn acres during spring planting to take advantage of futures markets reaching 7-1/2d-year highs.

The USDA on Monday reported exports of nearly 1.58 million tonnes of corn for the week ending Feb. 4, up from 1.1 million tonnes the week prior, surpassing analyst's expectations.

CBOT March corn was last 1-3/4 cents higher at $5.65-1/2 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 10 to 13 cents per bushel

CBOT soybeans continued higher, finding new three-week highs ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report, which is expected to show ever-tightening US stockpiles.

CBOT's March soybeans reached $14.05-1/4 overnight, climbing above $14.00 per bushel for the first time since January 19.

The USDA on Monday reported exports of 1.8 million tonnes of soybeans for the week ending Feb. 4, up slightly from the week prior and at the high end of analyst's expectations.

Argentina's oilseed crushers have struck a deal with the government to hold down domestic edible oil prices in a potential salve to tensions after the country's president threatened to increase food export taxes to contain inflation.

CBOT March soybeans were last 12-1/4 cents higher at $14.00 per bushel.